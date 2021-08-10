TikTok ‘more popular’ than Facebook





A global survey of downloads in 2020 has put TikTok on top of the list of social media providers for the first time since the study was first conducted in 2018.

TikTok, a video-sharing app developed in China was the world’s most downloaded app in 2020 as it took the top spot from Facebook Messenger, according to digital analytics company App Annie.

As concern for personal privacy grows, Telegram, a messaging app that can delete posts, also ranked high during a year when social media use has been driven up by the Covid-19 pandemic.

TikTok’s continued popularity emerged even after former US President Donald Trump tried to ban it in America.

The app’s popularity nevertheless grew during the pandemic, when it became the leading download across the globe.

Since becoming US President in January this year Joe Biden has withdrawn Mr. Trump’s executive order.

Facebook-owned flagship app as well as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger have held the top spot since the survey started in 2018 and the company still dominated the chart.

Last week, it emerged that TikTok is trialing a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram.

TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted.

It came after WhatsApp rolled out a feature for users to post photos or videos that vanish after they are seen.