Tifa Research on the spot over ‘glaring errors’ in findings on radio popularity

NRG was named the top most listened to radio station in Nairobi in the poll. PHOTOS | COURTESY

NRG was named the top most listened to radio station in Nairobi in the poll. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Research firm Tifa is in a spot after releasing controversial findings on the popularity of radio stations that contained glaring errors.

In the poll released earlier this week by Trends and Insights for Africa research (Tifa), NRG was named the top most listened to radio station in Nairobi.

However, it is the inclusion of two radio stations that had long ceased to exist has stoked controversy.

1FM and 2FM, which are ranked 10th and 22nd, respectively have since gone out of business.

In fact, NRG radio, which emerged top, is now on 91.7FM, the frequency previously used by 1FM.

The frequency on which 2FM previously sat -87.7FM- is currently used by Choice FM, while NRG radio’s former frequency 91.3 has a new owner –Funx FM.

The two new stations were launched in May, the same time NRG changed its frequency. They are all owned by the same entity.

The research data was collected between April and May 2019.

The errors were pointed out by keen radio listeners on social media.

Tifa Research explained the distorted findings.

“The app we use picks frequency of the station and we do the naming of the station by ourselves by looking at the frequency as provided by the app,” said Kelvin Masika, ICT and Innovations Manager at TIFA, implying that they did know of the changes in the frequency names and ownership.