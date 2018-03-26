Musician Joseph Onyango Ochieng’, popularly known as Onyi Jalamo, has released a remix of his hit song ‘Tibim‘.

The remix was released after the famous handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Mr Raila Odinga on the steps of Harambee House.

In the remix, Onyi Jalamo praises President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko as heroes.

He also showers praises to Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru as a heroine.

“Raila tibiim, Ruto tibiim, Uhuru tialala,” sings Jalamo.

‘Tibim‘ was a trademark song during Nasa leader Raila Odinga’s campaigns ahead of the August 2017 presidential elections.

But nominated senator Beth Mugo has rubbished the remix, telling Nasa supporters and the musician to stop associating President Kenyatta with ‘Tibim’, ‘Tialala‘ slogans.

“There is a new song that associates President Uhuru Kenyatta with slogans such as ‘Tialala’ and ‘Tibim’ and yet we don’t know the meaning of those connotations,” said Ms Mugo who is also President Kenyatta’s Cousin.

She made the remarks on Sunday during a church service at the PCEA Church in Runda.

Ms Mugo was representing President Kenyatta in the fundraiser that was presided by Deputy President William Ruto.

“We are Christians, we don’t want be associated with things which we don’t know their origin,” added the nominated Senator.



