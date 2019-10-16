The Wajesus Family welcomes first child

The online celebrity couple Milly and Kabi wa Jesus finally welcomed their baby boy. The couple alias “The Wajesus Family” welcomed their bundle of joy on October 9, 2019.

They announced the good news in a video shared on their YouTube channel. Milly was past her due date and a doctor had to naturally induce labour. The couple thanked friends and family for their continued support and prayers.

“The baby is already here and we are so excited that you guys now know it’s been a very wonderful journey, thank you for walking with us, thank you to everyone who has showed concern because we have been silent for the last one week but it’s because we really wanted to hold the baby and understand him and understand this whole journey that we are in….” they said.

Netizens congratulated the couple with sweet messages.

DONE IT AGAIN

Diana Marua said: “Congratulations my beautiful people . God has done it again!” Nyce Wanjeri added: “You are the best couple ever… keep supporting each other. This journey you will love it.in God nothing is impossible.”

George Kagwe said: “Congratulations lovely people.” Mitchelle Ntalami went on: “Congratulations lovely people.”

Milly and Kabi broke news of their pregnancy in June this year through a video on their channel. They also shared details of their dating life.

In August, the couple threw a gender reveal party which was attended by family and friends.

The couple won online/digital personality of the year award at the Groove Awards this year.

They dated since 2014 and made their engagement public through national television. The couple had their nuptials in 2017.