The Sonkos seal birthday celebration with kiss

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his wife Primrose Mbuvi, shared some lip to lip action during the latter’s birthday celebration.

Mrs Sonko celebrated her birthday on January 2, 2020 at the Coast in Kilifi County, which was attended by close family and friends.

Pictures shared on her Instagram page capture the couple all smiles as Sonko feeds his wife cake. In one of the photos, the two are locked in an intimate kiss while guests look on.

The couple has been married for 21 years and are parents to five children. Sonko’s first-born Saumu was born during the governor’s first marriage to his late wife and high school sweetheart Njeri Wangui.

The second daughter, Salma, was born out of a relationship with another woman and according to an Instagram post by Salma on December 1, 2015, her mother is also deceased now.

Primrose is the biological mother of Sonko’s third born.

The family added to the list of their children after adopting Baby Satrin Osinya and his brother in 2014.

This is what the online community had to say.

“On this day a Queen was born,” posted Primrose Mbuvi. The online community congratulated her on her milestone.

“Happy birthday mama and happy new year,” said Ndanu Ruth. “Happy birthday mama have a blessed year,” wrote jojo_zamzam.

“Lovely! Happy Birthday First lady!” stated Rachel.bleyer. “Happy birthday! Blessings you and your family,” said mumbi_ms.