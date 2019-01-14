The egg: Why this is Instagram’s most-liked post ever





On January 4, a user posted an egg on Instagram. No one knows why it was posted, or why this attempt to set a record actually worked.

Most of it does not make sense but on Sunday night the photo of the egg, orange and lightly freckled, beat out Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement as the most-liked Instagram post ever.

People on social media had many questions which no one can answer.

Is the egg encrusted in diamonds? Does the egg have a popular YouTube channel you’ve never heard of? Is a sexy celebrity holding the egg?

There’s nothing special about the egg. But more than 23 million people have liked it and it still gaining likes at a rapid pace.

The egg account, which has a million followers, made light work of Jenner’s post, which was the most-liked Instagram post ever for nearly a year.

Shortly after her record was broken, Jenner responded on Sunday with a Snapchat video featuring herself cracking an egg onto the road.

“Take that little egg,” she captioned the post.