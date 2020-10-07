‘The Blacklist’ actor Clark Middleton dies at 63

Clark Middleton who starred in the movie The Blacklist. PHOTO | COURTESY

Actor Clark Middleton, who starred in The Blacklist and Twin Peaks has died aged 63 after contracting mosquito-borne disease West Nile virus.

Middleton had dozens of TV, film and stage appearance credits including Sin City, Kill Bill: Vol. 2, Fringe and The Path, according to his IMDB page.

His most recent appearance as Glen Carter on The Blacklist which aired in April.

Middleton also appeared in the Oscar-winning Birdman and the 2001 romance Serendipity.

Middleton was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of four, which he once said, had distorted his hands, hip and neck.

He was forced to miss several years of school and so, to make up for lost experiences, left his Tucson home to sign up for acting classes in California.

After relocating to New York in the early 1980s he worked in theatre, writing and starring in the one-man play Miracle Mile.

He is survived by his wife Elissa, his brother Kirby Middleton and his mother Sue Perior.