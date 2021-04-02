Terryanne Chebet explains ‘beef’ with Maribe





Media personality Terryanne Chebet concedes her friendship with colleague Jacque Maribe has endured some turbulence.

The two had appeared to strike a bond when they both worked at Citizen tv but speaking to Radio Jambo’s Masawe Japanni, Chebet admits the affection between the two slowed down when Jacque Maribe was charged with accessory to murder.

“During that period, a lot of things were said that were not true about the kind of support she received and the friends that she had. The truth is that we visited her at Lang’ata Women’s Prison and were also there in court. The wider circle that supported her know that we were there for her,” explains Chebet.

Maribe and Chebet were part of the group of ladies known as the ‘Girls Squad’ who regularly hanged out on trips and vacations while sharing photos on social media.

But things changed, as Maribe would later reveal in an interview, without sharing the details, that she felt let down by some of her friends during that ordeal.

“People I thought I was very close to. I even heard that some did public statements, disassociating themselves from me. I will be very honest with you, I have like two female friends to date who stood by me from the beginning,” said Maribe.

“Jacque is my best friend and will always be. Right now she and I have given each other time but I know at some point our friendship will blossom again,” adds Chebet.