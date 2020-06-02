Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘Gooba’ back on YouTube after Magix Enga took it down

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Gooba music video, which was pulled down from YouTube after a Kenyan producer made a complaint on copyright claims, is now back on the platform.

The song was unavailable on YouTube for a number of hours on Sunday, with the message: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga.”

In a bizarre move, the music video, which had already garnered over 270 million views, was removed but the lyric video remained available.

6ix9ine’s team acted quickly and managed to get the video back online.

Nevertheless, during the hours that video was offline, the rapper likely lost revenue and thousands of views.

View this post on Instagram Don’t sample my Beats Biggest song Delete By Magix Enga ✌️🇰🇪 A post shared by BeatKing (@magix_enga) on May 31, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Just last week, producer Magix Enga blasted Tekashi 6ix9ine in a rant on IG saying, “Don’t sample my Beats Biggest song Delete By Magix Enga.”

It appears that the two sides were able to reach an agreement behind the scenes, but the rainbow-haired rapper never publicly addressed the copyright claims.

In a new statement on YouTube, Magix Enga says he loves Tekashi 6ix9ine music and says it was his decision to put the video back on YouTube.

“Was my decision to put that song back on YouTube give thanks and move on YouTube can’t lie,” Magix Enga wrote.

“Let forgive you bro @6ix9ine Your Gooba song is now on YouTube Respect Kenyan Beat King #magixenga.”

The Gooba video was 6ix9ine’s first post-prison song and broke a record upon its release on May 8, 2020.

It surpassed Eminem’s Killshot for the most views for a hip-hop song in 24 hours. 6ix9ine’s song had 38.9 million views while Eminem’s had 38.1 million views.

After peaking number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper accused Billboard of stopping him from topping the chart.