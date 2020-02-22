Tedd Josiah pens heartwarming message to daughter

Music producer Tedd Josiah has penned a heartwarming message to his two-year-old daughter Jay Jay Wendo aka Gummy Bear.

Tedd highlighted his journey of bringing up his daughter after he lost his wife Regina in 2017, three months after their daughter was born.

“My Dear JayJay, As you grow every single day I watch in amazement and wonder just what I did to deserve your love 💓 in my life,” Ted posted.

Tedd shared moments in their journey together since his wife died and the handles they encountered with baby Jay.

“Maybe one day you will sit back and view this journey that I’ve journeyed for you from the day you were born; the day mama painfully left us; the 1st tooth, eczema, the colic, the no sleep, your 1st step, your 1st word,” he added.

He reminded his daughter of her mother’s love even though she was not with them anymore.

“Through it, all my love ‘Wendo’ know this daddy loves you but mama loves you more than I ever can. You were made from love and you should always give the world love 💓 that’s why we named you Jameela and Wendo,” said Ted.

Tedd thanked his Instagram family for the support in helping him raise Jay.

From the bottom of my heart

“To our IG family, THANK YOU for helping this very broken man raise this little baby! Thank u from the bottom of my heart. Thank you. LIVE 🦋 LOVE 💕 LAUGH 😆#RaisingJay #TheManMom,” he wrote.

In a previous interview, Tedd said that staying focused on Jay and making a living to make her happy was one of the biggest challenges because most of the time he needs to be doing business, but there is no one else to take care of her.