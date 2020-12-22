Tanzanian fashion icon targets Kenyan market with Vunja Bei stores





After bongo flava singer Juma Jux launched his clothing line African Boy in Kenya, popular Tanzanian fashionista and entertainment investor Fred Fabian alias Vunja Bei is following his steps.

Vunja Bei, who has aligned his fashion business empire with the lucrative Tanzanian entertainment industry, said he wanted to employ the same trick in Kenya.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the 33-year-old, who also runs music label ‘Too Much Money’, is targeting top Kenyan artistes to work with in a bid to expand his fashion business.

“I have done this in Tanzania working with the likes of Diamond Platnumz, Lady Jay Dee and I intend to do the same with Kenyan stars like Sauti Sol among others. I know acquiring Kenyan celebrities’ services to help market my fashion wear is an expensive venture, but they got the audience I need. I believe this will be a win win venture for both parties,” Vunja Bei noted.

The saturated fashion business in Kenya has seen many celebrities launch clothing lines only to shut them down months later but Vunja Bei believes he will hack it in the Kenyan market.

“I have been doing this business for a while and I know it’s not easy. How I intend to push my fashion wear in Kenya is to offer affordable pricing because I’m able to secure quality goods from Thailand and China at a favourable value,” he added.

Vunja Bei, his name coming from a Swahili word that means discount, runs 10 clothing line stores with the same name across Tanzania employing more than 150 people.

His record label ‘Too Much Money’ plays host to a number of Tanzanian’s superstars including Bilnass, Whozu and Young Lunya and he recently won Tanzania Consumer Choice Awards in the Most Upcoming Businessman of the Year category.