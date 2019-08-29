Tanzania responds to ban of ‘Tetema’ in Kenya

Tanzania music regulatory board BASATA, has responded to moral policeman Dr Ezekiel Mutua directive to ban the hit song Tetema from being played in public place.

In its response, three days following the ban, BASATA said it was surprised with Dr Mutua’s decision to ban the song by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz, insisting its not pornographic as stated by the CEO of the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB).

BASATA’s boss Godfrey Mngereza said the body always vets all the songs in the country as per the law before they are released and as such Tetema is good for public consumption.

“Tumekuwa tukifuatilia nyimbo za wasanii hapa nchini na kuwaita wanapokosea. Tunatoa onyo na hata kufungia nyimbo zao lakini huu Tetema hauna shida. Ndio maana nasema sijui wametumia vigezo gani kuuzuia usichezwe mchana,” Mngereza said.

PURE PORNOGRAPHY

Early this week, Dr Mutua issued the ban on Tetema and another hit song Wamlambez by the Sailors which have both received massive airplay in the country, terming them as pure pornography.

As per Dr Mutua’s directive, the songs will only be played in night clubs and bars where the audience is strictly adult.

“While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, strictly for adults,” he noted.