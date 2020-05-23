Tanasha ‘to sue’ radio host for claiming he fathered her son

Singer Tanasha Donna is planning to take legal action against Tanzanian radio presenter Mwijaku for claiming that he is the real father of her son, Naseeb Juniour.

Tanasha’s decision was sparked by Tanzanian singer Ray C who bashed the radio presenter for making a joke out of something that was so serious.

Ray C said that his actions were unacceptable and him being a father and a husband should know the seriousness that comes with the paternity of children.

“Kuna vitu sisi kama binadamu tunafanya vya kipuuzi sana ila kuna muda mtu inabidi ukue kimawazo na kiakili pia na ni lazima ujue unachokifanya kwa mtu mwengine. This is so wrong in so many levels. Kama Baba mwenye familia yake sidhani kama hii kitu inachekesha,” Ray C said.

“Kuna watu wanaathirika kisaikologia kabisa sababu ya #cyberbullying Mwijaku haufanyi sawa hata kidogo. Tanasha get a lawyer and sue this b**** a** nigga. This is beyond disrespectful. This has to stop. It’s not funny at all,” she added.

Tanansha, on the other hand, responded saying that she has already contacted her lawyer and the radio presenter would soon be served.

“Empty vessels make the loudest noise sis. You know empty? He will be receiving a letter from my lawyer soon. Let’s see if he will still be as enthusiastic by the time he is in court,” replied Tanasha Donna.

Mwijaku has been all over social media saying that he was the father of Tanasha’s son and not Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz.

Side by side pictures of himself and Naseeb Junior have also been posted online to show their similarity.

Tanasha welcomed her firstborn son in October last year. At the time she was in a relationship with Diamond Platinumz. They have since ended the relationship.