Tanasha speaks about Team Mafisi in showbiz who have been salivating at her





Singer Tanasha Donna has shared the struggles she faces as a woman in the entertainment industry.

In a post on Instagram, Tanasha has lamented on how difficult it is for an artiste to finance their own projects and to top it all off, deal with men who sometimes offer support exchanged for sexual favours.

She also cited convincing investors to trust in her art as another major challenge she has faced as an artiste.

“It’s not easy for a female in this industry doing it on her own… The sleepless nights my team and I had, financing your own projects (songs & videos) being behind every single step or every creative process of any project, having to enter boardroom meetings & try convince some bosses (some of whom are team mafisi) to trust the art,” Tanansha said.

But through it all, she says, seeing her hard work pay off at the end is what keeps her going.

“Being your own boss is tough I tell you, but when you see the fruits of your hard work finally blossom & grow into something amazing you know you’re blessed & become grateful. Trust me I’m just getting started,” she said.

Tanasha also dropped a hint on what she has in store for her fans.

“Got so much lined up for this year especially collaborations, both local & international! I feel like I’m literally done recording for the year now. Weh! Just busy with visuals now,” she said.

Tanasha’s debut single Radio was released last year and was well received by her fans. She later released La Vie featuring Tanzanian singer Mbosso.

Her latest song Sawa has more than one million views on YouTube.