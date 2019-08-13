Tanasha shows off her baby bump in flowery pregnancy shoot

Singer Tanasha Donna has shared a sneak peak of her pregnancy shoot in which she showes off her bare baby belly.

Tanasha posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Monday.

In the picture, she wears a crown made of flowers and a flower print dress that is open at the front as she cradles her protruding belly.

The ‘Radio’ hit maker is eight months pregnant with Bongo star Diamond Platnumz’s baby.

“Thank you Lord for this blessing. @diamondplatnumz A huge thanks to the well recommended squad that came home yesterday and made this happen,” wrote Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha and Diamond began dating late last year. A proposed wedding date was later postponed indefinitely.

They surprised fans with news about the pregnancy in July during Tanasha’s birthday celebration.

Diamond already has three children; two with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and one with former Miss Tanzania Hamisa Mobetto.

This is what Tanasha’s fans had to say about her pregnancy shoot.

“Young | Cute | Genius & humbled…. My World….Body & Blood….i really can’t wait for that mini me,” wrote Diamond Platinumz.

“You look beautiful ♥️ blessings,” said willgittens.

“Bongo nzima hamna mwanamke aliyewah kupata mimba akapiga picha kama hii,” commented b12 platinumz.

“You will make a lovely mother darling,” remarked kalsmizy.

“Aawww… Gorgeous!Wish this could be the pic to use to break the internet by the news of your pregnancy! Still Gorgeous! One month To Go,” stated chokuu.

“I know you probably won’t read this comment but you are beautiful and may God bless your marriage. I can’t wait to meet you someday in life,” said apparently lazo.

“May Godbless you tee,ujifungue salama …and may ur kid be healthy and beautiful as you are,” wrote adelatz.