Tanasha sets date for her baby shower

Bongo superstar Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna have set the date for their baby shower for Thursday, August 22, 2019.

The Kenyan radio presenter made the announcement on her Instagram page on Saturday evening.

Diamond and Tanasha are expecting their first baby as a couple.

Tanasha further revealed that the all-white party will be held at the Best Western Coral Beach Hotel, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The hotel is situated on the shores of the Indian Ocean in the exclusive Msasani Peninsula area, just 15 kilometres from Julius Nyerere International Airport.

It sits on beautifully manicured gardens.

Last week, Tanasha shared photos from her maternity photo shoot.

Although Diamond was conspicuously absent, Tanasha went on to thank him for selecting the best crew for the shoot.

The couple announced that they were expecting a son on July 7, 2019, during Tanasha and Mama Dangote’s birthday party dubbed 707 After Party.