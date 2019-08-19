Tanasha: It doesn’t matter if Diamond is a ‘womanizer’, I want many kids with him

With just a month to go before she delivers her first child, singer and radio presenter Tanasha Donna is already thinking of having many more kids with his Tanzanian superstar boyfriend Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking while responding to her fans in a live feed on Instagram, Tanasha revealed that she is ready to carry another baby for Diamond.

SERIAL ‘HEART BREAKER’

“Probably once my kid is about 5 to 7 years old then we can think about,” Tanasha said.

Another fan sought to know if Tanasha isn’t scared of being dumped by Diamond, who is infamously a serial ‘heart breaker’.

TANASHA’S EXES

But in her response Tanasha said she wasn’t going to judge Diamond by his past, as long as he is treating her right.

“Everyone has an ex, everyone has a past kabla nimjue Diamond mimi mwenyewe nilikuwa na exes. I had three different exes before I was with him so siwezi judge mtu based on their past. Mimi naangalia mtu vile uko sasa hivi, if you treat me good sahii then we’re good,” said Tanasha who once dated Kenya hunk actor Nick Mutuma.