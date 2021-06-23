Tanasha Donna makes acting debut





Tanasha Donna has made her debut in acting after featuring in the film titled ‘Symphony’.

The announcement was made by her makeup artist Soba Jonah, who is also known as Belize makeup, who glammed her up for the film shoot and shared her picture on Instagram.

“I had the pleasure of glamming the ever beautiful and amazing @tanashadonna for @symphony. movie. Something big is coming, guys, and you don’t wanna be missing when it unveils.” Belize Makeup wrote on Instagram.

Tanasha who is Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s baby mama is not the only one taking strides.

Zari Hassan, another one of Diamond’s baby mama is set for an appearance in a reality show to be aired on Netflix alongside the bongo star.

The couple made the announcement on their respective social media pages, with the Ugandan socialite sharing her excitement.

“Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix’s first-ever African reality show, coming soon! #YoungFamousAndAfrican,” she posted on Instagram.

On the other hand, Diamond wrote, “GUESS WHO??? They’re young, they’re fresh, they’re unapologetically African and they’re coming to your screens! Can you guess some of the stars and their famous sayings? #YoungFamousAndAfrican,” wrote Diamond on Instagram.

The show titled ‘Young Famous and African’ is set to premiere on Netflix South Africa.

Zari and Diamond have shared a love-hate relationship in recent times.