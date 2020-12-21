Tanasha: Diamond is now providing for his son





Kenyan singer and former radio presenter Tanasha Donna has revealed that her baby daddy, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz, is now providing for their son Naseeb Junior.

Speaking during an interview with Rick Media, Tanasha said that the Bongo artiste sends her cash for upkeep, school and everything else their son needs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanasha Donna (@tanashadonna)

“He is paying for his education right now, taking care of him and making an effort. I like what he is doing to his kids. He’s making an effort to be there for them, and I’m proud of him,” said Tanasha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infotainment Chamber (@rickmediatz)

In a previous interview with comedian Jalang’o, the singer said she was raising her son alone.

“I have been doing it all on my own, to be honest. In fact, I will be 100 per cent honest with you, I’m very real and I’m not going to say something that is not the case. With all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him,” she told Jalang’o then on Bonga na Jalas.

She added, “No, he is not supporting (me) and I’m doing it on my own. I don’t need his support, to be honest, I’m raising my son just fine. There is nothing that boy lacks in his life. He is fine, that’s what matters.”