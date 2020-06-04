Tanasha: Diamond is a dead beat dad, but I really don’t need his support

Same script, different women. This appears to be the case in the life of bongo star Diamond Platnumz and his never ending baby mama drama.

This is after the singer’s newest baby mama Tanasha Donna revealed that she has been singlehandedly raising their son, Naseeb Junior, since their bitter break up early this year.

CHILD SUPPORT

Speaking to Milele FM’s Breakfast show host Jalang’o, Tanasha revealed that Diamond hasn’t been supporting her in raising their son.

“What do you mean supporting financially? I have been doing it all on my own, to be honest,” Tanasha responded when Jalang’o asked her whether Diamond has been providing any financial support.

“I will be 100 percent honest with you, I’m very real and I’m not going to say something that is not the case. With all the respect I have for him and I don’t have any bad blood with him. No, he is not supporting (me) and I’m doing it on my own,” she went on.

She was however quick to explain that she isn’t complaining about it since she is doing just fine raising the boy with or without his father’s support.

“I don’t need his support to be honest, I’m raising my son just fine. There is nothing that boy lucks in his life. He is fine, that’s what matters” she said.

Ironically, Tanasha’s claims come just days after she revealed that she and Diamond are back on talking terms.

ABSENTEE DAD

Her claims are the latest by Diamond’s baby mamas about him being a dead beat dad.

His ex-girlfriend Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan keeps complaining how Diamond has abdicated his role as a father to the two children he sired with her.

In fact, while Tanasha was pregnant and still dating the singer, Zari warned her to prepare to raise the child alone, with little or no support from Diamond.

Zari’s most recent rant on the matter came after Diamond publicly announced that he would be paying three months rent for 500 Tanzanian households which are struggling financially as result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“You don’t know what your kids eat, or how they sleep if fees and medical insurance is paid. You will never please the world when your own are not happy and taken care of. You are selling a lie. Some people have become a clowns to some of us,” Zari said while reacting to Diamond’s pledge.

Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobetto has also had her fair share of baby daddy drama with Diamond, to a point where she once sued him for the upkeep of their son Dylan in 2017.

CHILD NEGLIGENCE

Hamisa. who got her baby with Diamond behind the back of his then partner Zari, sued him for child negligence demanding a monthly upkeep of Sh230, 000.

The case was however thrown out of court on a technicality.

On how she has been getting through the hard times, Tanasha said corporate endorsements deals have kept her financially stable.

“I am doing perfectly fine because God has been good that we have endorsements we have products and people we are partnering with and it is earning us a good amount of money especially during these difficult times. These partnerships are what are keeping us going right now. I’m a strong believer of what you ask, you receive,” she explained.

The Sawa hit maker also clarified that contrary to speculations which have been rife, her decision to convert to Islam was a personal decision and was neither influenced nor inspired by Diamond.