Tanasha: Diamond and I are still very much together

NRG former presenter and singer Tanasha Donna has insisted that her relationship with Tanzania heartthrob Diamond Platnumz remains intact despite breakup rumors that have been flying around after her boyfriend snubbed her Donnatella EP launch a week ago in Nairobi.

Diamond flew into the country a day before the EP launch and even accompanied Tanasha to the press conference of the event, but flew back to Dar es Salaam immediately after the presser, citing an disclosed emergency.

‘EMERGENCY’

Diamond would later explain on Instagram that he had been forced to fly back home because of a family matter emergency that needed his attention.

The turn of events led to speculations that things were no longer rosy between the two lovebirds, with the rumour mill concluding that their love had grown sour.

But Tanasha has now refuted the claims, maintaining that her love with the father of her son is blossoming like never before.

Speaking to Wilkings Fadhili podcast, Tanasha said Diamond had no choice but to leave the country and return home to attend to the matter.

MUSIC VIDEO

“He would not waste his time coming to Nairobi if his intent was not to attend the event. Clearly something happened, something that was urgent that caused him to leave, otherwise he would’t have come all the way in the first place with his whole team, his entourage,” Tanasha said.

Tanasha also revealed that the couple will release a new music video next week.

“Clearly something did happen. It’s a little bit personal but everything is fine between us and we are about to release our music video next week,” she explained in the podcast.

The couple has been dating for close to one and a half year since they went public with their relationship.