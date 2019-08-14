Take it or leave it! MCSK tells disgruntled artistes as royalties beef gets uglier

The war of words between Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) and disgruntled Kenyan artistes has escalated with the body insisting that the latter deserve much less than the royalties they are demanding.

This after flamboyant rapper King Kaka added his voice to the raging row over royalties following MCSK’s disbursement of Sh2,530 to each member via M-Pesa on Tuesday as their two months earnings.

Controversial rapper Khaligraph Jones led the onslaught by threatening to storm the MCSK offices.

He also warned the body to never collect royalties on his behalf because he has granted “authorization for his music to be pirated”.

Then on Wednesday King Kaka likewise questioned MCSK over the measly amounts sent out to the artistes.

DISTRIBUTED ROYALTIES

“So MCSK sends everyone Kshs 2500 * 15k members that’s 37M are you sure that’s all you collected. Kukula jasho ya Mtu ni laana na naskia kama hauna license wanakushika right there and then, Wacheni ufala,” King Kaka vented out.

To this MCSK responded by saying:

“We have distributed royalties to all our members (13,967) general distribution. Its PPP distribution (Performance in Public Places) this are collections from public places for only 2 months. Please Note that we haven’t received a dime from any broadcasters who exploit music.”

LITTLE AIRPLAY

The tweet was later deleted, before MCSK tweeted:

“Secondly, We made a general distribution because if we strictly followed scientific distribution then 70% of the money collected will be paid to the international societies. We all know that Kenyan music receives little airplay. The figures you’d receive would be less.”

This second tweet was also deleted.

ENDLESS BEEF

The beef between MCSK and Kenyan artistes, on whose behalf they collect royalties, is not something new.

In 2016, three-member band, Elani, raised a similar storm by revealing that they had received royalties worth only Sh31,000 for songs played on radio and TV for a year.

However, after raising their concerns with MCSK, the group was later pacified with a “compensation” of Sh300,000.