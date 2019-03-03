‘Lamba Lolo’ artiste escapes mob injustice, but manager says he’s not a criminal





John Mbugua, the manager of the Ethic Entertainment, popularly known for their hit songs Position and Lamba Lolo has confirmed that their group member SWAT aka Mtoto wa Eunice, is home now but seriously injured after being subjected to mob justice on Saturday night.

According to Mbugua, the police were conducting patrols in Umoja and when SWAT – real name Boniface Mwangi – saw them he ran into a residential plot.

The residents of the plot thought the artiste was a thief and attacked him and others who were with him. SWAT and the other victims were only rescued by the police and set free after it was confirmed that they had not committed any crime.

INNOCENT

“Police were doing raids in Umoja, carrying young people who were out and about, so when kina SWAT saw cops coming at them they ran away and entered an unknown plot. So the people in the plot thought they were thieves and started flogging them. Luckily the police intervened after a short while. And he was set free since they were innocent,” Mbugua said.

Mbugua’s remarks have come in the wake of a viral video in social media showing SWAT writhing in pain on the ground while being interrogated by an obviously angry mob.

STEALING

Mbugua has further dismissed claims on social media that SWAT was caught stealing inside someone’s house.

“If he was caught stealing he’d be in a cell right? I don’t know about the stories online but cops were definitely involved and if he’d committed any crime, he’d be in a cell as we speak. SWAT is not a thief! If anything we’d just done some shows on Friday and he was quite loaded,” Mbugua said.

We are following keenly on this developing story and we will keep you up to date on the latest development.