Supermodel Naomi Campbell poses nude in Kenya

By Sylvania Ambani June 14th, 2019 1 min read

British supermodel Naomi Campbell has stirred a social media storm after sharing a photo capturing her totally naked while in Kenya.

The model stripped during a photoshoot with British Vogue magazine, a renowned fashion and lifestyle magazine.

In photos shared on her Instagram account, Ms Campbell is facing away from the camera as she shows off her backside. She only wore a thin chain around her waist.

“First drop of Golden Hour BTS in Kenya for @britishvogueJuly 2019 🇰🇪 #NAOMIAFRICA,” wrote the Supermodel.

Fans shared their varied reactions.

Ms Campbell was last in Kenya in November 2018 and stayed at the Lion in the Sun hotel in Malindi owned by Italian billionaire Flavio Briatore.

