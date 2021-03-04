Supermodel Ajuma shares her scary first delivery experience





Kenyan supermodel Ajuma Nasenyana has shared her experiences leading to the delivery of her first-born child.

Ajuma narrates she was forced to run around so as to reduce labour pains at a Swedish hospital.

That experience resulted in hospital staff at times running after her.

“Just imagine a tall pregnant Turkana woman running in a labour ward and Swedish nurses, hospital interns, and a midwife running after her. That was me when I was having this boy.. every time I had a contraction it was so painful I had to get up and run,” said Ajuma.

“I don’t know how but it took the edge off 🤷🏾‍♀️ …This was just but the tip of the iceberg of my labour madness. I would go through the pain a million times over for this amazing, kind-hearted, and gentle boy of mine. Help me wish my first baby Elliot a Happy Birthday,” she added.

Ajuma is married to a Swedish man and the couple has been blessed with two children.

The supermodel says she met her husband while on tour during her modeling days.

Her first gig into modelling started in 2003 when she took part in the Miss Tourism Kenya competition. She later was crowned Miss Nairobi.