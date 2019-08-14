Storm as MCSK pays musicians Sh2,500 ‘peanuts’ as royalties

Kenyan musicians are up in arms over the ‘peanuts’ they have been paid by Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) as royalty for their songs.

The body is tasked with collecting royalty on behalf of authors, composers, arrangers and publishers of musical works.

On Tuesday evening, it sent out Sh2,530 to each member via M-Pesa, but most musicians were unimpressed.

Award-winning hip hop star Khaligraph Jones led the onslaught by threatening to storm the MCSK offices.

He also warned the body to never collect royalties on his behalf because he has granted “authorization for his music to be pirated”.

“MCSK Siku Moja Tutakuja Kuwavuruga uko Mbaya Sana, Msijaribu kunitumia izi peanuts tena, In fact I have given Authorization for my Music to be pirated, Don’t collect money on my Behalf anymore, Nisiskie mmeshika mtu akicheza Wimbo zangu kwa street, msinitumie izo peanuts zenu tena, The OG shall be respected #mrinternational,” Khaligraph Jones posted.

Other artistes also took to social media to express their disgust at the ‘peanuts’. They included Wangechi, Nikita Kering, Holy Dave and King Kaka.

Loll!! I got the same amount!! pic.twitter.com/fWMCmJM0ez — Chepchumba (@Nikita_Kering) August 9, 2019

MCSK wametutumia 2,500 plus ya kutoa. Oh well…😏 Who wants to go out for dinner? 😃 — Holy Dave (@holydave) August 13, 2019

So MCSK sends everyone Kshs 2500 * 15k members that’s 37M are you sure that’s all you collected. Kukula jasho ya Mtu ni laana na naskia kama hauna license wanakushika right there and then, Wacheni ufala. pic.twitter.com/NyqHJl9yUC — KING KAKA (@RabbitTheKing) August 13, 2019