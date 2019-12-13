Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxHashtag

Stivo Simple Boy reveals identity of the woman he has been crushing on

By Sylvania Ambani December 13th, 2019 1 min read

Singer Stivo Simple Boy has named his celebrity ideal woman whom he has been crushing on for a while.

The Vijana Tuwache Mihadarati hit maker, during a radio interview at Citizen Radio with Mseto East Africa show host Willy Tuva, said that Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu is the woman whom he would like one day to be in a romantic relationship with.

Related Stories

Stivo said he likes how calm Wema is and her beauty.

“Ni celebrity gani ambaye kwako ni crush, ambaye ungekuwa na uwezo ungependa akuwe mpenzi wako,” asked Willy Tuva.

To this Stivo responded, “Wema, kwa sababu Wema ni mtulivu, hana maneno pia amebarikiwa na sura na vitu vingi tuu sana.”

The singer however revealed that at the moment he is not dating anyone.

Kenyan artiste Stivo Simple Boy and Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu. FILE PHOTO | NATION
Kenyan artiste Stivo Simple Boy and Tanzanian model Wema Sepetu. FILE PHOTO | NATION

The singer came into prominence this year for his first single Mihadarati which went viral in June 2019, despite it being released in 2017.

He later collaborated with Scheneider Shanny to record a thanksgiving song titled I Lift You Higher.

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Kenyans react to video of man filmed washing fruits with...