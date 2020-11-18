Spend less on your wedding, ex-Mother-in-Law actress advices young couples





“It is not worth it spending a lot of money to please others during your wedding only to end up broke after.”

These are the reflective words of actress Catherine Kamau, popularly known as Kate Actress and used to act in the popular Mother-In-Law series on Citizen tv.

Kate shared her own experience when she tied the knot with fellow actor and producer Philip Karanja in a lavish ceremony that was the envy of many a couple.

She revealed that after the wedding they went for their honeymoon in the paradise island of Seychelles.

The actress, however, admitted that the wedding and honeymoon cost them an arm and a leg and they were left broke but they were able to worked hard and dig thmselves out of the financial hole.

Kate’s advice to young couples is to focus on themselves and spend less time and money trying to impress people at a wedding and instead use the cash to do something useful together.

“Msituone hapa tulikuwa tumesota mbaya after wedding, we went to Seychelles for our honeymoon we had no idea how expensive the island was, weeh nways we survived. Word of advice, spend less impressing guys kwa wedding and travel the world with your manz for your honeymoon. Happy anniversary Mr Money manager, we still had fun,” wrote Kate on her social media pages.

The couple got married in a grand wedding held at the lavish Windsor Hotel in 2017 that left the acting world and their fans talking for many days.