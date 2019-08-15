Soweto Gospel Choir promise electrifying performance in Nairobi – PHOTOS

Multiple Grammy Award winning group, Soweto Gospel Choir, will perform in Nairobi for the first time at the Christ is Alive Ministries (CITAM) Karen church on Friday evening.

The popular choir will headline the Soweto Gospel Festival at CITAM Karen church courtesy of NTV.

KENYAN SINGERS

Kenyan gospel singers Pitson, Evelyn Wanjiru, Nikita Kering, Tanzanian Paul Clemet, Redforth Chorus, Karura Voices and Spellvcast Choir will also perform at the festival.

During a press briefing Thursday morning in Nairobi, the choir members expressed their excitement of being in Nairobi and East Africa with a promise for an electrifying performance.

“We are thrilled to be performing in Kenya, especially as this will be our first visit to East Africa,” said the choir’s Executive Director Beverly Byer.

The Soweto Choir, which was formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African gospel music, grabbed its third Grammy at the 61st annual ceremony which was held in Los Angeles on February 10th this year.

GRAMMY AWARDS

Their three albums – Blessed, African Spirit and Freedom – won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional World Music Album in 2007, 2008 and 2019, respectively.

The choir was formed in Soweto, South Africa, by David Mulovhedzi and Bryer, the two choir directors. The choir has received many accolades which include, five Grammy nominations.

The voices of the band can be heard on the soundtrack to the new The Lion King movie singing Circle of Life Nants Ingonyama alongside compatriot Lebo M.

Notable persons who have been charmed by Soweto Gospel Choir’s performances include former South African President the late Nelson Mandela, former US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, the British Royal Family, American celebrity Oprah Winfrey and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.