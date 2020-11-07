Sosuun announces exit from 10-year marriage with Kenrazy





Kenyan celebrity couple Kenrazy and Sosuun have parted ways after 10 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post, Sosuun revealed to her fans that she had decided to end the relationship because of alleged toxic in-laws.

Sosuun further revealed that her in-laws had never accepted nor loved her from the first time they met her.

“I have learnt that never underestimate someone who has hated you since the very first day they laid their eyes on you, because you have no idea how far they are willing to go just to make sure everyone else in the entire family hates you, you will never be enough to a malicious sister-in-law, especially if you are living happily with their brother they, will always have a problem with you” read part of her message.

During family gatherings, according to Sosuun, she would notice everyone’s mood changed the moment she joined them.

“The fact that you get to a family gathering and everyone’s mood changes, you are left in a state of should I say hi or not? Should I smile or stay cold as they are,” she narrated.

The mother of two noted that the most exhausting relationship a woman has to deal with is with in-laws who do not appreciate their presence in the family.

She added that having an alcoholic mother has not made things any easier with her man Kenrazy’s kin.

“Unlucky for me, her state has made me look like a nobody to some, if not all my in-laws. I have been called out of my family name into ‘chokora’ not just referring to me but my siblings,” she added.

She took the chance to apologise to Kenrazy for leaving their matrimonial home but was quick to add that she did not want him to choose between her and his family even as he is yet to respond to the issues raised by his leaving wife.

“You are just perfect the way you are and I made sure that you would never have to pick sides because I personally can never picture my life without my beautiful sisters who I love with my life so clearly, that would be selfish of me,” she said.

Kenrazy and Sosuun are blessed with two beautiful daughters.