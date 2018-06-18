LEFT: Former Tusker Project Fame winner and gospel singer Ruth Matete. RIGHT: The engagement ring.

Former Tusker Project Fame winner and gospel singer Ruth Matete is officially off the market.

Ms Matete shared the happy news with her fans by showing off her engagement ring on social media, with the lyrics of a Nigerian praise song.

In an earlier post, the ‘Umeni Handle’ hit maker shared a picture of her beaux who goes by the name Mr Beloved John on social media.

“If I was to describe how my life has changed since I met you, a day would not be enough for me to say it all. I look forward to doing life with you my love. Thank you for the love, patience and just for the person you are. Enjoy your Monday @mrbelovedjohn,” wrote Ruth Matete.

Ms Matete made headlines in 2014 when reports indicated that she had lost her mind. Her father Abel Amunga however came out to dispel the rumours saying that her daughter was just fine.