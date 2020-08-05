Sonko’s daughter calls out scammers behind fake Facebook account





It seems Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s family members have become a target for city fraudsters, with the latest victim being the governor’s first born daughter Saumu Mbuvi.

According to Saumu, the impostors have created a fake account on Facebook using her name and swindling Kenyans on social media.

The Facebook account also bears her pictures that she says have been taken from her official Instagram account.

She says, the person operating the fake account must be one of her followers on Instagram since the account is private and for a person to be able to see photos from her account must be a follower.

“Whomever you are I know you can see this since it seems you are my follower and my account is private how you get to screenshot my pictures here and update your fake fan page on Facebook to con innocent people shame on you!”

FAKE ACCOUNTS

“You lazy b****** go out and get a job. Please guys if you are on Facebook help me report this scammer using the name Saumu Mbuvi Sonko,” Saumu wrote.

Saumu currently does not have a Facebook account.

Governor Sonko has been battling a similar situation since last year after numerous accounts bearing his name mushroomed on social media.

His wife Primrose Mbuvi in May this year also issued a similar warning to her fans on social media not to fall victims of the con artists masquerading as her.