Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust Read

Sonko’s youngest daughter emerges from the shadows of her big sister

By Naira Habib May 14th, 2020 1 min read

Not much is seen or heard of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko youngest daughter, Sandra Mbuvi.

Most of the time she has been eclipsed by her elder sister Saumu Mbuvi for her tempestuous relationships

Related Stories

And this not forgetting her controversial father, when it comes to how he carries his political affairs.

But this appears not to be the case anymore.

Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY
Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sandra has lately been posting pictures of herself looking all grown up and Kenyans have taken a notice.

If these pictures are anything to go by then, Sandra is clearly staking her right to the share of her family spotlight.

Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY
Sandra Mbuvi, the youngest daughter of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Coronavirus: Two more deaths as 21 other Kenyans test...