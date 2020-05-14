Sonko’s youngest daughter emerges from the shadows of her big sister

Not much is seen or heard of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko youngest daughter, Sandra Mbuvi.

Most of the time she has been eclipsed by her elder sister Saumu Mbuvi for her tempestuous relationships

And this not forgetting her controversial father, when it comes to how he carries his political affairs.

But this appears not to be the case anymore.

Sandra has lately been posting pictures of herself looking all grown up and Kenyans have taken a notice.

If these pictures are anything to go by then, Sandra is clearly staking her right to the share of her family spotlight.