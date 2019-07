Sonko drops name suggestion to Diamond, Tanasha for their unborn child

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko wants Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna to name their unborn baby after him.

Sonko made the revelation after the celebrity couple at the weekend publicly announced that they are expecting a child within the next two months.

During a double birthday celebration of the singerโ€™s mother and his girlfriend on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the couple also revealed that their unborn baby is a boy.

‘BABY SONKO’

And when Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi, who emceed the glitzy event, posted the happenings on social media, Sonko requested the couple to name their baby after him if the delivery happens in Nairobi.

โ€œHuyo mtoi akizaliwa Nairobi inafaa aitwe ‘sonko’.. otherwise congrats to the young couple,โ€ Sonko commented.

This will be Tanashaโ€™s first child and the Tanzanian singerโ€™s fourth.

Diamond has three children, Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and Dylan with former Miss Tanzania Hamisa Mobetto.