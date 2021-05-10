Sonko: If you see my wife with another man, don’t tell me





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has one favor to ask of Kenyans ­­– if you ever see his wife with another man do not ever alert him.

In fact, Sonko warned people to mind their own businesses.

He made the statement on Instagram alongside a picture of himself with a finger on his lips to appeal to his followers to hush it up.

“If you see my wife with another man please don’t tell me just mind your own business!” he wrote on Instagram.

Sonko has been married to Primrose for more than 20 years.

Last year, while marking his 21st wedding anniversary, he advised couples on the ways in which they could stay together for a long time.

Among the pieces of advice, he included not drinking too much alcohol and failing to deliver in the bedroom and also warned against using sex enhancing drugs saying it was detrimental to relationships.

Secondly, he urged couples not to give up on each other easily, rather they should try and stay together through the challenges life offers for there is always light at the end of a tunnel.

Here is what Kenyans had to say:

“Which one to be exact? Coz uko na wengi,” said bornagainnairobi.

“But your wife is loyal, she stood with you when u had nothing,” wrote hon.abdimajid.

“Wadaku washone mdomo,” commented georginakatua.

“Kwani wife mwenyewe anasema aje,” stated joy_habibity.

“That’s true because some of them might be lying 😂 so it’s good for one to mind their own business,” wrote praxides_am.