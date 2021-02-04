Sol Family producer back with another TV show





SOL Family and Being Bahati producer Eugene Mbugua is back with another TV Show Foods Of Kenya, which premiers this Saturday on local screens.

The TV show returning for its 5th season after taking a year break, explores the traditional culinary history, art, fashion culture, music, and dance of different Kenyan communities.

“We started this show in 2019 with the aim of showcasing the wide array of Kenyan food and culture that remains unknown to many. In this latest season we will traverse the country all the way from Muhuru Bay to Kalokol, Lake Jipe to Mount Sagallia, and Rumuruti to Busia exposing different eating culture and habits of these communities. It’s an exciting adventure that we hope the audience can join us on and learn a thing or two from other communities.” Mbugua told Nairobi News.

Mbugua is the producer behind Sol Family Series documentary that explores the lifestyle of Kenyan superstar Afro band Sauti Sol and their stable Sol Generation.

The 30-year-old was also the brains behind last year’s much-hyped virtual show, Concert Nyumbani that saw over 20 local artists performing live during the Covid-19 pandemic airing simultaneously in 11 different TV stations across the country. He is also the producer of Perfect Wedding Show.

Mbugua broke into the TV and film industry limelight 10 years ago when he produced Young Rich documentary that followed the journey of young people towards their success.

His latest addition Foods of Kenya show will be hosted by veteran film producer and actor Mwaniki Mageria.