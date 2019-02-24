Sofaz Band brings the house down with electro-beat at Showcase Wednesday – PHOTOS

Sofaz lead singer Tieri on stage during Showcase Wednesday held at the Alliance Francaise Gardens on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

The Indian Ocean island of Réunion is a paradise and the ultimate holiday destination. The island’s culture and music is what sets it apart from other world destinations.

And so you expect a band from the Réunion to give you a taste of their beautiful country in their songs.

On Wednesday night, during the Showcase Wednesday at the Alliance Francaise Gardens, Sofaz, a band made up of five multi-talented musician, succeeded in doing just that with their unique beat – a combination of traditional and modern instruments.

Their energy and stage connection was evident throughout their entire performance.

By the third song of their thrilling performance, which lasted almost an hour and half, the crowd was already on its feet as they rocked to the unique fusion of coastal and electro-beats.

Fans enjoying themselves during the Showcase at the Alliance Francaise Gardens on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITUMartis, on the saxophone, played the instrument to echo the sound of a Kayamba, while Siaka’s Congas beat was similar to a full drum set. Jamal with a Guimbri, a three stringed lute from Morocco, brought the traditional guitar beat matching up with the bass guitar played by Doudou.

Lead singer Tieri, with a beat sampler, brought in the electro-beat to compliment all the instruments played by his band mates.

Jamal playing the Guimbri during the Showcase Wednesday at Alliance Francaise on February 20, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITUAt one point during the performance, Jamal jumped from the stage to join the ecstatic fans who kept asking for more.

The band’s energy was comparable to the fast and mild slow pace of a race car as it speeds down the race track.