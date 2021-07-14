Socilaite Amber Ray relocates to Hurlingham





Socialite Faith Makau, who is commonly referred to as Amber Ray, has shared her excitement about moving to a new home.

She relocated to Hurlingham at the weekend.

The new location is more upmarket and exclusive compared to her previous address in Syokimau.

“Finally settled in my new home. Thank you, God, for everything,” she wrote on Instagram.

The vocal social media sensation announced her desire to switch houses a few weeks ago adding her previous home was posing a threat to her life.

Opening up on her decision via Instagram, Amber stated that her peace and safety were being compromised with each day that passes living in Syokimau and therefore wanted to move to save herself.

“I knooooow, it actually hurts me to move, but my peace of mind will always come first. I’m sorry, but this place isn’t safe for me anymore,” she wrote.

Amber and her co-wife Amira lived a few blocks away from each other in Syokimau.

In late June, Amber caused drama at her Syokimau residence and woke up her neighbours. Video footage showed Amber Ray and her friends hurling insults at Amira, her co-wife.

The two women do not see each other eye to eye after businessman Jamal declared they are co-wives.