PHOTO | SCREENSHOT

Socialite Vera Sidika elated a section of her fans over the week by showing off a baby bump and posting ultra sound photos of her ‘pregnancy’.

In a series of posts, the socialite claimed that keeping the pregnancy under wraps was proving difficult and felt compelled to be the first to share the news to her fans.

“My doctor makes house calls because walking into a hospital without being recognized would have been impossible. Keeping up with social media has become a myth because my growing tummy will be a topic so I had to stay off Snapchat, post old photos on IG, to avoid suspicions. I always wanted to have a baby before I hit 30. I’m turning 29 this September and this was the perfect timing. I’m very grateful and the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. But kept it lowkey cause I wanted a stress free journey,”

This was followed by a video clip of herself showing off her baby bump.

Her excited fans quickly showered her with congratulatory messages.

Well, it turns out it was all part of April Fools Day prank.

On Monday, the socialite declared that she is not pregnant and the posts were part of her April Fool Day prank.

“Good morning sweethearts. I would love to take this opportunity to let y’all that still don’t know, know that the ultrasound I posted on April fools was as fake as my silicone. But then again, I am so overwhelmed by the heart felt messages y’all sent. It was surreal!”

Vera has lately not beensharing the going ons of her private life, only posting promotional adverts for her slimming tea “Veetox” business.

“I have been MIA because I’m working on a huge project set to launch soon. On the other hand, I debuted my YouTube channel on Friday. I will create content & share ideas on a lot of topics, so you should definitely subscribe! Cause I’d be doing less of Snapchat & insta stories,” she explained.