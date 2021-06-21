Socialite Kwamboka wants ‘more kids’ with Frankie





Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym are already toying with the idea of expanding their family.

In an emotional message to Frank on Father’s day, Corazon revealed she is excited by the prospect of having more babies with him in the future.

Corazon and Frank welcomed their firstborn child together in August of 2020.

“On August 3, 2020. I experienced a different side of you, how you ran around between the hospital and the house sorting out everything, I was so clueless. I remember crying because I literally couldn’t get the baby to latch on, different nurses came to try to help and I just couldn’t get it,” wrote Corazon Kwamboka.

“You stepped in and for almost a month you would help me adjust the baby during feeding to make sure he latched and I was comfortable, day and night. My expectations when it comes to being a present and active dad are extremely high but you’ve never fallen short. Happy Father’s Day and I can’t wait to have more babies with you in the future,” she added.

The couple whose relationship started casually appears to be getting serious with each other.

Frankie previously dated Youtuber Maureen Waititu for five years with whom they share two boys. However, in 2019 they broke up which according to Frankie it was due to differences that forced them to separate.

A few months later, pictures of Frankie and Corazon hanging out together emerged on social media, fuelling rumours that the two were an item.