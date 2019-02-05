Socialite Bridget Achieng gives birth to first born





Socialite Bridget Achieng welcomed her first born child on Tuesday.

Bridget shared the exciting news with her fans on social media, expressing her joy at having delivered a bouncing baby boy at 11am.

The new mother rushed to Instagram to spread the word an hour after giving birth to baby Sekani.

The newborn already has a social media page.

“Thanks for all the prayers..waaaah I’m officially a mom, baby @sekani_rich_opeyemii is finally here…I just can’t stop crying tears of joy I’m weak but I had to write to you guy’s THANKs to all that prayed for me my second family,” said Bridget.

The Nairobi Diaries reality series star has never revealed the identity of her baby daddy, but in a recent interview revealed that her ex-boyfriend dumped her two months after she revealed to him that she was pregnant.

Bridget said that she chose to keep the baby since it was her first pregnancy.