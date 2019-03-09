Socialite Bridget Achieng loses mother





Socialite Bridget Achieng has lost her mother. Bridget shared the sad news with her fans on Friday sharing an emotional message expressing her deep sorrow and anguish.

Her mother died a few weeks after she (Bridget) delivered a bouncing baby boy whom she named Sekani.

“It is with deep sorrow and extensive heart ache that I must accept the will of God. Dear Mama, Rest in Power. Truly heavy news to me and my family. Love you Mama Queen of my Heart. It is well… mum is like you were waiting to just see sekani?” wrote Brighet on Instagram.

Fans and friends camped on her social media page offering their messages of condolences.

ABUNDANCE

Female rapper Fena Gitu wrote, “Oh pole sana Bridgo. May you receive an abundance of love and comfort during this trying season.”

Cashpoint01 said, “Sorry abt ur lost May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Shinahshilton commented, “God loves you abundatly…. May you find comfort in Him.my condolences to you and your family.Poleni Sana.”

Ningah Njoroge remarked, “what, My last time to see her was when you took her for massage..sorry mama take heart God knows why rest ini paradise Mama.”

Phelistance said, “She was a kindhearted woman, May her soul Rest In Peace.”

Moh soniazkamaz noted, “My condolences @bridgetachiengwaah such a happy soul I remember how she welcomed us n hw she was jovial may she R.I.P.”