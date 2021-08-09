Socialite Amber Ray ‘makes up’ with hubby

Businessman Jamal Marlow alias Rohosafi with his second wife Faith Makau alias Amber Ray. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Amber Ray and her husband Jamal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow have reportedly kissed and made up.

Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, is Jamal’s second wife but the two parted ways last month in unclear circumstances.

That was then. Now, the love birds were spotted in Mombasa at the weekend as per a video shared on blogger Edgar Obare’s Insta-stories.

In the undated video, Amber and Jamal are spotted at the reception of a hotel.

And come Monday, August 9, 2021, the socialite shared another video on her Instagram page enjoying breakfast in a place that has the features of the Coastal city in the background.

Last Saturday, on his Insta-story, Jamal hinted he’d missed Amber, “I miss her (my sweet and sour),” he wrote.

Jamal has never publicly spoken about the breakup even though he deleted her pictures from his social media pages.

She, on the other hand, had confirmed they were no longer an item during a Q&A session on Instagram.

One of her fans asked, “Are you together with Jamal? If not, what happened? All will be well,” to which Amber replied, “No, not anymore.”

In yet another Q&A session last week Amber confirmed that although they were not an item, they were still in talks.

“Do you still communicate with Jimal?” asked one fan.

She responded;

“The fact that we do not together do not mean we have bad blood.”

The return of Amber Ray in the Nairobi businessman’s personal life could, again, flare-up emotions with his first wife Ambira as was the case earlier on.