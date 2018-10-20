Socialite Amber Ray with her yet to be identified new lover. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Kenyan socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray has found new lover barely two months after ending her romantic relationship with a married man.

The little-known man, Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda, is married to another woman and Amber often passed herself off as his second wife.

But the socialite is now savouring good life in Greece with another man, whose identity she kept a secret.

SHARING PICTURES

She has been sharing pictures of the man either with a cap hiding his face or him looking away from the camera.

“It’s kinda cool how someone can just pop up in your life all of a sudden and just become so important to you within such a small amount of time. I think that’s what makes life so interesting though. There’s always a reason to be hopeful for the future because you never know what good things will come your way next,” wrote the socialite on her Instagram page.

Another post read: “Yeah compliments on appearance are nice, but when you find that one person who compliments you as a person …. your laughs,your personality,your heart….. That’s where it’s at!”

Another said: “Here’s no better feeling like having butterflies in your stomach again.”

CONVERTED TO ISLAM

The curvaceous socialite, who drives top of the range vehicles and lives life on the fast lane with trendy outfits and glamorous house interiors, had even converted to Islam to conform to Jhanda’s beliefs.

Amber announced the end of the relationship last August on her Instagram and said she was no longer a Muslim.

“I would like to inform you that I am no longer married to Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and no one should link me to him or his family in whatever way . It has been great couple of years despite the challenges that I have come across,” she said.