Socialite Amber Ray confirms dating promoter Syd

Kenyan socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray has finally admitted to dating a promoter and businessman Syd.

Syd is also a former musician known for his hit songs Chacha with the late Krupt and Guardian Angel featuring Wyre.

He is also linked with the popular Mseto East Africa shows.

Amber had kept her fans guessing while on holiday in Santorini, Greece only sharing partly hidden pictures of her new man.

DATING MARRIED MAN

The socialite, who unveiled Syd during an event at a Nairobi night club, ended her romantic relationship with a married man two months ago.

Amber and Syd could not keep their hands to themselves during the club appearance that also doubled up as Amber’s birthday celebration.

Later, they shared pictures of one another on their Instagram accounts.

“With you I see forever oh so clearly I might have been in Love before but it never felt this strong,” wrote Syd in one of his pictures.

On another, he wrote: “I Love My queen’s #santorinibae.”

The socialite simply captioned a picture: “Hello @sydkenya #amberthebrand.”

While on holiday in Greece, she had been sharing pictures of the man either with a cap hiding his face or him looking away from the camera.

‘HOPEFUL FOR FUTURE’

“It’s kinda cool how someone can just pop up in your life all of a sudden and just become so important to you within such a small amount of time. I think that’s what makes life so interesting though. There’s always a reason to be hopeful for the future because you never know what good things will come your way next,” wrote the socialite on her Instagram page.

Another post read: “Yeah compliments on appearance are nice, but when you find that one person who compliments you as a person …. your laughs,your personality,your heart….. That’s where it’s at!”

Another said: “Here’s no better feeling like having butterflies in your stomach again.”

The curvaceous socialite drives top of the range vehicles and lives life on the fast lane with trendy outfits and glamorous house interiors.