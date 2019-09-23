Snopp Dogg trolls Pastor Ng’ang’a after ‘exorcism’ video goes viral

Pastor James Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism ministries is now attracting the attention of global celebrities with his endless church antics.

A viral video of Pastor Ng’ang’a shoving around and raining slaps on a young worshiper – presumably to ‘exorcise’ him of demons – particularly seems to have tickled American rapper, Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg on Sunday posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption:

“When you are late with the offering but the Reverend needs his money.”

In the video, once done with the young boy, the controversial pastor proceeds to subject a section of his congregation to the same treatment.

Towards the end of the video, Pastor Ng’ang’a appears to be particularly keen on shoving and chasing around one woman in the congregation.

Snoop Dogg Instagram followers went wild, with many condemning the pastor’s bizarre actions.