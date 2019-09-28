Snoop Dogg mourns after his 10-day-old grandson dies

American rapper Snoop Dogg and his family are mourning the loss of his infant grandson.

The rapper’s 25-year-old son, Cordell Broadus, welcomed his son, Kai Love, on September 15, but the baby died 10 days later on September 25.

Cordell posted a video of his daughter Eleven giving her baby brother a kiss in hospital.

“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Cordell captioned the clip.

THANK YOU

“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Snoop become a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer delivered a baby boy named Zion.

He also has a child named Elleven with current partner Soraya, who was the mother of Kai.

No details surrounding the infant’s death have been publicly revealed.