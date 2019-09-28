Snoop Dogg mourns after his 10-day-old grandson dies
American rapper Snoop Dogg and his family are mourning the loss of his infant grandson.
The rapper’s 25-year-old son, Cordell Broadus, welcomed his son, Kai Love, on September 15, but the baby died 10 days later on September 25.
Cordell posted a video of his daughter Eleven giving her baby brother a kiss in hospital.
“Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 ///// My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world,” Cordell captioned the clip.
“His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”
Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown 😁😂🤙🏿. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose – Kai Love
Snoop become a grandfather for the first time in January 2015, when Corde’s then-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer delivered a baby boy named Zion.
He also has a child named Elleven with current partner Soraya, who was the mother of Kai.
No details surrounding the infant’s death have been publicly revealed.