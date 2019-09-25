Snoop Dogg deletes Pastor Ng’ang’a’s viral video

American rapper Snoop Dogg has deleted the viral video of controversial Nairobi Pastor James Ng’ang’a, which he had shared on Instagram on Sunday.

The video captured the founder of Neno Evangelism Center shoving around and raining slaps on a young worshiper – presumably to ‘exorcise’ him of demons.

“When u are late on the offering money. The Rev needs his money,” rapper had captioned the video.

Snoop’s post attracted a number of angry reactions from his followers, many of whom condemned the pastor’s bizarre actions while others bashed the congregants for being naïve.

The American rapper did not give a reason why he deleted the undated video clip which had been widely shared locally.

Pastor Ng’ang’a is not new to this kind of controversy.

Only this month, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) fined him Sh1 million for showing a woman’s breast during one of his live church services aired on his Sasa TV channel.

Last month, male congregants of his church demanded an apology from the clergyman following derogatory remarks he allegedly made about their reproductive organs.