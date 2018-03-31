American rapper Rapper Snoop Dogg. AFP PHOTO

American rapper Snoop Dogg has scored his first Number One on the Top Gospel Albums chart with his Bible of Love album.

The 32-track double album includes features by gospel stalwarts, including Erica Campbell, Marvin Sapp, Tye Tribbett and Charlie Wilson.

Bible of Love also becomes the rapper’s 25th entry on the Billboard 200.

On the all-genre Billboard 200, where Bible of Love opens at No. 148, Snoop captures his 25th entry, a sum that includes three No. 1s, starting with his 1993 debut Doggystyle.

Snoop Dogg has also earned six Number ones on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and even one on Reggae Albums, the 2013’s Reincarnated, under the billing Snoop Lion.

HOST GOSPEL SONGS

The rapper also led the pack on the iTunes gospel charts with his new album that is as long as an Easter sermon.

Meanwhile, three tracks from Bible of Love appear on Hot Gospel songs.

You, featuring Tribbett, starts at No. 20, followed by Saved, featuring Faith Evans and 3rd Generation (new at No. 24), and Blessing Me Again, featuring Rance Allen (a re-entry at No. 25).

Another track from the set, One More Day, featuring Wilson, spent a week at No. 17 on the March 10 chart.



