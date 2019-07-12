‘Smitten’ Konshens to perform in Nairobi in September alongside Ethic

Jamaican artist Garfield Spence popularly known as Konshens on Thursday announced that he will make his anticipated return to Kenya show in September.

The singer said he will be live in concert on September 7, at the Ngong Race Course in Nairobi, Kenya for Hype Fest.

This will not be the first time the dancehall star is performing in Kenya. After his first performance in 2014, he said that he has always loved Kenya were he has a huge following.

“The first time I came to Kenya, I fell in love with this country,” he said while on stage.

Konshens last week went viral after he gushed about Kenya’s latest sensational group Ethic Entertainment.

Homeboyz radio presenter G-Money had apparently done a remix of the group’s latest song ‘Figa’ and shared it with the Jamaican artiste.

Others who will be performing at concert organized by Hype Fest group include Ethic, Gwaash, Ochungulo family, Chris Kaiga, Sailors, Sol Generation’s Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller.

But the much-anticipated Hype Fest has been embroiled in controversy after it has be postponed several times and artists changed since they announced they will be hosting one late last year.

A statement released by the organizers Hype Group Ltd in April said they were pushing Hype Fest to June 29, 2019 due to circumstances beyond their control.

In June again they pushed it to a new date which is now September.